On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Vierling had a base hit in 59 of 129 games last season (45.7%), with multiple hits in 20 of them (15.5%).

He hit a home run in 3.9% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 1.7% of his trips to home plate.

In 18.6% of his 129 games a year ago, Vierling picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (5.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 27.1% of his games last season (35 of 129), with two or more runs on eight occasions (6.2%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 55 .248 AVG .244 .327 OBP .270 .352 SLG .350 10 XBH 10 2 HR 4 15 RBI 17 28/18 K/BB 42/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 62 GP 67 26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%) 7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%) 19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%) 2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%) 11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)