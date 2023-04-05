On Wednesday, Austin Meadows (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)

Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.

Meadows reached base via a hit in 23 of 36 games last season (63.9%), including multiple hits in 22.2% of those games (eight of them).

Including all 36 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Meadows picked up an RBI in seven games last season out 36 (19.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%).

He scored a run in five of 36 games last year (13.9%), including three multi-run games (8.3%).

Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 12 .244 AVG .261 .347 OBP .346 .341 SLG .304 6 XBH 2 0 HR 0 8 RBI 3 12/11 K/BB 5/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 12 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)