When the (2-3) play the (1-3) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:10 PM ET, Framber Valdez will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 4).

The Astros are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+220). A 7.5-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Tigers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Tigers and Astros game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+220), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $32.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Riley Greene hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros were favorites in 149 games last season and won 103 (69.1%) of those contests.

Last season, the Astros won 11 of their 17 games, or 64.7%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros hit 116 home runs at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Tigers came away with 53 wins in the 136 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Tigers came away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 home runs on the road last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 on the road.

Tigers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+290) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+290) Nick Maton 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+300) Ryan Kreidler 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Tigers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.