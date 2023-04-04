Ryan Kreidler Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ryan Kreidler (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Kreidler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan Kreidler At The Plate (2022)
- Kreidler hit .181 with a double, a home run and six walks.
- Kreidler picked up a hit in 38.5% of his games last season (10 of 26), with at least two hits in three of those games (11.5%).
- He went deep once out of 26 games a year ago, going deep in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In four of 26 games last year, Kreidler drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In six of 26 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.083
|AVG
|.278
|.150
|OBP
|.341
|.083
|SLG
|.389
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|11/3
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Astros are sending Valdez (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.