The Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) visit the Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6) -- who've lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX will air this Red Wings versus Canadiens matchup.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/26/2023 Canadiens Red Wings 4-3 (F/OT) DET
11/8/2022 Red Wings Canadiens 3-2 (F/SO) MON
10/14/2022 Red Wings Canadiens 3-0 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings have allowed 249 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
  • The Red Wings' 223 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 75 31 45 76 42 53 54.6%
David Perron 76 20 30 50 30 37 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 75 20 24 44 17 12 50%
Andrew Copp 76 9 33 42 42 25 48.8%
Moritz Seider 76 5 35 40 45 23 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens' total of 282 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 28th in the NHL.
  • With 214 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 games, the Canadiens have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 34 goals during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 77 23 38 61 48 40 47.4%
Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Mike Hoffman 63 13 20 33 38 18 59.3%
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

