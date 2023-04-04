The Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) visit the Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6) -- who've lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX will air this Red Wings versus Canadiens matchup.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/26/2023 Canadiens Red Wings 4-3 (F/OT) DET 11/8/2022 Red Wings Canadiens 3-2 (F/SO) MON 10/14/2022 Red Wings Canadiens 3-0 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 249 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The Red Wings' 223 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 75 31 45 76 42 53 54.6% David Perron 76 20 30 50 30 37 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 75 20 24 44 17 12 50% Andrew Copp 76 9 33 42 42 25 48.8% Moritz Seider 76 5 35 40 45 23 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 282 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

With 214 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Canadiens have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals during that time.

Canadiens Key Players