Jaden Ivey, Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Heat - April 4
Jaden Ivey is a player to watch when the Detroit Pistons (16-62) and the Miami Heat (41-37) face off at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Pistons' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Pistons lost to the Magic on Sunday, 128-102. Their leading scorer was Killian Hayes with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Killian Hayes
|20
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Eugene Omoruyi
|19
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Jaden Ivey
|14
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
Pistons Players to Watch
- Ivey is putting up 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Hayes is the Pistons' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he averages 10 points and 2.8 rebounds.
- Jalen Duren is the Pistons' top rebounder (8.7 per game), and he produces 8.9 points and 1.1 assists.
- Cory Joseph is putting up 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
- James Wiseman is averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 56.9% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Killian Hayes
|13.5
|3.2
|7.2
|1.4
|0.3
|0.6
|James Wiseman
|13.4
|8.6
|0.7
|0.2
|0.8
|0.1
|Jaden Ivey
|15
|2.9
|5.6
|0.4
|0
|2
|Jalen Duren
|9.3
|7.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0
|Cory Joseph
|11.7
|2.3
|3.4
|0.5
|0.2
|2.4
