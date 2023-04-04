Jaden Ivey is a player to watch when the Detroit Pistons (16-62) and the Miami Heat (41-37) face off at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Bam Adebayo, Ivey and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Pistons' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pistons lost to the Magic on Sunday, 128-102. Their leading scorer was Killian Hayes with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Killian Hayes 20 2 7 0 0 0 Eugene Omoruyi 19 2 2 2 0 3 Jaden Ivey 14 3 6 1 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Pistons Players to Watch

Ivey is putting up 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Hayes is the Pistons' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he averages 10 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Jalen Duren is the Pistons' top rebounder (8.7 per game), and he produces 8.9 points and 1.1 assists.

Cory Joseph is putting up 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

James Wiseman is averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 56.9% of his shots from the floor.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Killian Hayes 13.5 3.2 7.2 1.4 0.3 0.6 James Wiseman 13.4 8.6 0.7 0.2 0.8 0.1 Jaden Ivey 15 2.9 5.6 0.4 0 2 Jalen Duren 9.3 7.1 1.4 0.9 0.6 0 Cory Joseph 11.7 2.3 3.4 0.5 0.2 2.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.