Check out the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (16-62), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Pistons prepare for their matchup against the Miami Heat (41-37) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons fell in their most recent matchup 128-102 against the Magic on Sunday. Killian Hayes put up 20 points, two rebounds and seven assists for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Rodney McGruder SG Out Foot 5.7 2.3 0.9 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Marvin Bagley III PF Out Concussion Protocol 12 6.4 0.9 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hip), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSUN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons put up just 0.7 more points per game (110.6) than the Heat allow (109.9).

When it scores more than 109.9 points, Detroit is 16-27.

The Pistons have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, generating 105.8 points per contest, 4.8 fewer points their than season average of 110.6.

Detroit connects on 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 35% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 12 its opponents make, shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

The Pistons rank 28th in the NBA with 107.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th defensively with 116.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -13.5 218

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.