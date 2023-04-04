Pistons vs. Heat Injury Report Today - April 4
Check out the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (16-62), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Pistons prepare for their matchup against the Miami Heat (41-37) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pistons fell in their most recent matchup 128-102 against the Magic on Sunday. Killian Hayes put up 20 points, two rebounds and seven assists for the Pistons.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Achilles
|21.6
|3.8
|2.6
|Rodney McGruder
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|5.7
|2.3
|0.9
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.3
|3.5
|1
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|12.8
|3.1
|2.2
|Marvin Bagley III
|PF
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|12
|6.4
|0.9
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|11.3
|8
|1.4
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hip), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)
Pistons vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSUN
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons put up just 0.7 more points per game (110.6) than the Heat allow (109.9).
- When it scores more than 109.9 points, Detroit is 16-27.
- The Pistons have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, generating 105.8 points per contest, 4.8 fewer points their than season average of 110.6.
- Detroit connects on 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 35% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 12 its opponents make, shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.
- The Pistons rank 28th in the NBA with 107.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th defensively with 116.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pistons vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-13.5
|218
