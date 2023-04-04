The Detroit Pistons (16-62) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-37) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.

Pistons vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -12.5 220.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 49 games this season that finished with a combined score over 220.5 points.

Detroit's average game total this season has been 229.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Detroit is 35-43-0 ATS this season.

The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (18.9%) in those games.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline this season in nine games with those odds or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 16% chance of pulling out a win.

Pistons vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 34 43.6% 109 219.6 109.9 228.6 219.7 Pistons 49 62.8% 110.6 219.6 118.7 228.6 227.6

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have hit the over three times.

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (19-20-0) than at home (16-23-0).

The Pistons' 110.6 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 109.9 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.9 points, Detroit is 27-16 against the spread and 16-27 overall.

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 28-50 0-2 37-41 Pistons 35-43 3-9 39-39

Pistons vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Pistons 109 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 9-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-16 11-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-27 109.9 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 21-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-1 28-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-7

