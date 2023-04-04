The Detroit Pistons (16-62) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-37) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.

Pistons vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -12.5 220.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit has played 49 games this season that finished with a combined score over 220.5 points.
  • Detroit's average game total this season has been 229.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Detroit is 35-43-0 ATS this season.
  • The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (18.9%) in those games.
  • Detroit has not won as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline this season in nine games with those odds or longer.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 16% chance of pulling out a win.

Pistons vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 34 43.6% 109 219.6 109.9 228.6 219.7
Pistons 49 62.8% 110.6 219.6 118.7 228.6 227.6

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have hit the over three times.
  • Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (19-20-0) than at home (16-23-0).
  • The Pistons' 110.6 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 109.9 the Heat allow.
  • When it scores more than 109.9 points, Detroit is 27-16 against the spread and 16-27 overall.

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 28-50 0-2 37-41
Pistons 35-43 3-9 39-39

Pistons vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Pistons
109
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
9-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-16
11-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-27
109.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
21-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-1
28-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-7

