Killian Hayes and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be taking on the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 128-102 loss to the Magic, Hayes had 20 points and seven assists.

In this article, we look at Hayes' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.0 13.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.2 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.2 PRA 22.5 19 23.9 PR 16.5 12.8 16.7 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Heat

Hayes has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 11.2% and 9.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

The Pistons rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.9 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Killian Hayes vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 38 13 4 11 1 0 2 12/6/2022 23 6 1 6 2 1 0

