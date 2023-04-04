Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)
- Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Schoop picked up a hit in 58.0% of his games last year (76 of 131), with multiple hits in 18 of those games (13.7%).
- He homered in 8.4% of his games last year (11 of 131), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Schoop picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games last season (29 of 131), with more than one RBI in six of them (4.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 31.3% of his 131 games last season, with more than one run in 5.3% of those games (seven).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.218
|AVG
|.185
|.257
|OBP
|.225
|.328
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|17
|49/9
|K/BB
|58/11
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (57.6%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (10.6%)
|21 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.6%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (22.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.