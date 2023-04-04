Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Eric Haase, who went 1-for-5 with two RBI last time out, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)
- Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Haase reached base via a hit in 56 of 110 games last season (50.9%), including multiple hits in 18.2% of those games (20 of them).
- In 13 of 110 games last year, he left the yard (11.8%). He went deep in 4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 30 of 110 games last season (27.3%), Haase drove in a run, and eight of those games (7.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- He scored in 31 of 110 games last year, with multiple runs in nine of those games.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.258
|AVG
|.250
|.324
|OBP
|.290
|.478
|SLG
|.409
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|47/16
|K/BB
|50/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.9%)
|10 (17.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.9%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (30.2%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (20.8%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Astros will look to Valdez (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
