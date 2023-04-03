Tigers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (2-2) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (0-3) at 8:10 PM ET (on April 3). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 7-1 win as our model heavily favors the Astros.
The Astros will look to Hunter Brown against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd.
Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 7, Tigers 1.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.
- Last year, Detroit won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Last season Detroit scored the fewest runs in baseball (556 total, 3.4 per game).
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Rays
|L 4-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Shane McClanahan
|April 1
|@ Rays
|L 12-2
|Spencer Turnbull vs Zach Eflin
|April 2
|@ Rays
|L 5-1
|Joey Wentz vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 3
|@ Astros
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Brown
|April 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|April 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Cristian Javier
|April 6
|Red Sox
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Sale
|April 8
|Red Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Houck
|April 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Kutter Crawford
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.