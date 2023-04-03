The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)

Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Torkelson had a hit in 50 of 110 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He homered in 7.3% of his games in 2022 (eight of 110), including 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.1% of his games a year ago (21 of 110), Torkelson picked up an RBI. In six of those games (5.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

In 26.4% of his 110 games last season, he scored a run (29 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.3%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 55 .157 AVG .247 .254 OBP .315 .230 SLG .407 7 XBH 18 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 50/19 K/BB 49/18 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 55 19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.2%) 14 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (27.3%) 3 (5.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.1%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (23.6%)

