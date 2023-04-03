On Monday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

  • Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
  • Greene had a base hit in 67 of 93 games last year (72.0%), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (28.0%).
  • In five of 93 games last year, he homered (5.4%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Greene drove in a run in 27 games last year out of 93 (29.0%), including multiple RBIs in 9.7% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
  • He came around to score 37 times in 93 games (39.8%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (7.5%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 49
.260 AVG .248
.338 OBP .306
.387 SLG .342
13 XBH 14
3 HR 2
16 RBI 26
52/19 K/BB 68/17
0 SB 1
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (69.4%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (28.6%)
15 (34.1%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (44.9%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (30.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Brown will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he finished with a 2-0 record, a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP over his seven games.
