The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)

  • Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • A year ago, Maton got at least one hit in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including two or more hits twice.
  • He hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games last year (five of 36), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maton drove in a run in nine games last year out of 36 (25.0%), including multiple RBIs in 13.9% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He crossed home in 12 of 36 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.306 AVG .194
.400 OBP .275
.722 SLG .306
6 XBH 2
4 HR 1
15 RBI 2
13/6 K/BB 16/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 19
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (36.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Brown takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • The 24-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he put together a 2-0 record, a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP over his seven games.
