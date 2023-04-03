The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)

Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

A year ago, Maton got at least one hit in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including two or more hits twice.

He hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games last year (five of 36), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Maton drove in a run in nine games last year out of 36 (25.0%), including multiple RBIs in 13.9% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He crossed home in 12 of 36 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .306 AVG .194 .400 OBP .275 .722 SLG .306 6 XBH 2 4 HR 1 15 RBI 2 13/6 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 19 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (36.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.3%)

