On Monday, Kerry Carpenter (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)

  • Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
  • Carpenter got a hit in 16 of 31 games last season, with multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in six games a year ago (out of 31 opportunities, 19.4%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Carpenter drove in a run in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 15
.113 AVG .400
.161 OBP .456
.151 SLG .840
1 XBH 10
0 HR 6
1 RBI 9
23/1 K/BB 9/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 16
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (68.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (37.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Brown will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
  • In seven games last season he finished with a 2-0 record and had a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.