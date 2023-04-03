Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Eric Haase (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)
- Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Haase picked up at least one hit 56 times last year in 110 games played (50.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (18.2%).
- He homered in 11.8% of his games in 2022 (13 of 110), including 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase drove in a run in 27.3% of his games last season (30 of 110), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored a run in 31 of his 110 games a season ago (28.2%), with two or more runs scored nine times (8.2%).
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.258
|AVG
|.250
|.324
|OBP
|.290
|.478
|SLG
|.409
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|47/16
|K/BB
|50/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.9%)
|10 (17.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.9%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (30.2%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (20.8%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Brown gets the call to start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
- Over his seven appearances last season he put together a 2-0 record, had a .89 ERA, and a 1.082 WHIP.
