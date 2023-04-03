The Detroit Tigers and Austin Meadows, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)

  • Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.
  • In 23 of 36 games last season (63.9%) Meadows got at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (22.2%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including all 36 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Meadows picked up an RBI in seven of 36 games last season (19.4%), with two or more RBIz in four of those games (11.1%).
  • He crossed the plate in five of 36 games last season (13.9%), including scoring more than once in 8.3% of his games (three times).

Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 12
.244 AVG .261
.347 OBP .346
.341 SLG .304
6 XBH 2
0 HR 0
8 RBI 3
12/11 K/BB 5/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 12
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Brown will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • The 24-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
  • In his seven appearances last season he finished with a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP, compiling a 2-0 record.
