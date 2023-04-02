Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Riley Greene (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)
- Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
- In 72.0% of his 93 games last season, Greene had a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 5.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 93), including 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.0% of his games a season ago (27 of 93), Greene picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.
- He scored a run in 39.8% of his games last season (37 of 93), with more than one run on seven occasions (7.5%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.260
|AVG
|.248
|.338
|OBP
|.306
|.387
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|26
|52/19
|K/BB
|68/17
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (69.4%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (28.6%)
|15 (34.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (44.9%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.1%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (30.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Springs makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old left-hander, started and went three innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he put together a 9-5 record, a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP over his 33 games.
