A clash featuring one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the worst is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (45-20-10) host the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (33-33-9).

Watch along on ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET as the Maple Leafs and the Red Wings hit the ice.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/12/2023 Red Wings Maple Leafs 4-1 DET
1/7/2023 Maple Leafs Red Wings 4-1 TOR
11/28/2022 Red Wings Maple Leafs 4-2 TOR

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings' total of 247 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.
  • The Red Wings have 218 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 74 28 45 73 42 53 54.9%
David Perron 75 20 30 50 30 36 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 74 20 23 43 17 12 50%
Andrew Copp 75 9 33 42 41 25 48.8%
Moritz Seider 75 5 34 39 44 22 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 204 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
  • The Maple Leafs' 255 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 75 28 67 95 89 98 0%
William Nylander 75 37 45 82 33 63 42.4%
Auston Matthews 68 37 41 78 51 61 52.6%
John Tavares 74 32 43 75 54 42 58.2%
Michael Bunting 75 22 25 47 37 44 33.3%

