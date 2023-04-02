Pistons vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (16-61) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a 12-game road slide when they take on the Orlando Magic (33-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFLX and BSDETX. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.
Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFLX and BSDETX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-9.5
|225.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 43 games this season that finished with a combined score over 225.5 points.
- Detroit's average game total this season has been 229.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Detroit has compiled a 35-42-0 record against the spread.
- The Pistons have come away with 14 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has won two of its 28 games, or 7.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +300 on the moneyline.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pistons vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|37
|48.1%
|111.8
|222.5
|114.1
|232.7
|225.4
|Pistons
|43
|55.8%
|110.7
|222.5
|118.6
|232.7
|227.7
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has gone 1-9 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Pistons have gone over the total three times.
- Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (19-19-0) than at home (16-23-0) this year.
- The Pistons' 110.7 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 114.1 the Magic allow.
- When it scores more than 114.1 points, Detroit is 21-7 against the spread and 13-15 overall.
Pistons vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|43-33
|0-0
|38-39
|Pistons
|35-42
|13-16
|38-39
Pistons vs. Magic Point Insights
|Magic
|Pistons
|111.8
|110.7
|26
|28
|14-4
|21-7
|12-7
|13-15
|114.1
|118.6
|17
|27
|25-8
|15-3
|23-10
|7-11
