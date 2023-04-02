The Detroit Pistons (16-61) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a 12-game road slide when they take on the Orlando Magic (33-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFLX and BSDETX. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFLX and BSDETX
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -9.5 225.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit has played 43 games this season that finished with a combined score over 225.5 points.
  • Detroit's average game total this season has been 229.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Detroit has compiled a 35-42-0 record against the spread.
  • The Pistons have come away with 14 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Detroit has won two of its 28 games, or 7.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +300 on the moneyline.
  • Detroit has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 37 48.1% 111.8 222.5 114.1 232.7 225.4
Pistons 43 55.8% 110.7 222.5 118.6 232.7 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit has gone 1-9 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Pistons have gone over the total three times.
  • Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (19-19-0) than at home (16-23-0) this year.
  • The Pistons' 110.7 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 114.1 the Magic allow.
  • When it scores more than 114.1 points, Detroit is 21-7 against the spread and 13-15 overall.

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Splits

Magic and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 43-33 0-0 38-39
Pistons 35-42 13-16 38-39

Pistons vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Magic Pistons
111.8
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
14-4
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-7
12-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-15
114.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
17
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
25-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-3
23-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-11

