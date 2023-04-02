The Detroit Pistons (16-61), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, will attempt to snap a 12-game road losing skid at the Orlando Magic (33-44).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Pistons matchup.

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFLX and BSDETX
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center

Pistons vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Magic (-11) 224.5 -560 +430 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Magic (-11.5) 224.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Magic (-11) 225.5 -556 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Magic (-8.5) 224.5 -425 +350 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Trends

  • The Magic have a -178 scoring differential, falling short by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 111.8 points per game to rank 26th in the league and are giving up 114.1 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA.
  • The Pistons have been outscored by 7.9 points per game (posting 110.7 points per game, 28th in league, while conceding 118.6 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -605 scoring differential.
  • These two teams are scoring 222.5 points per game between them, two fewer than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 232.7 points per game combined, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Orlando has won 43 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
  • Detroit is 34-41-2 ATS this season.

Pistons and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pistons - - -
Magic +100000 +90000 -

