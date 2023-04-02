After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)

  • Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • A year ago, Maton picked up at least one hit in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including two or more hits twice.
  • In five of 36 games last year, he went yard (13.9%). He went deep in 5.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Maton picked up an RBI in nine of 36 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 12 of 36 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.306 AVG .194
.400 OBP .275
.722 SLG .306
6 XBH 2
4 HR 1
15 RBI 2
13/6 K/BB 16/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 19
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (36.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Springs starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old left-hander, started and went three innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Last season he finished with a 9-5 record, a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP over his 33 games.
