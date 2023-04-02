Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jeffrey Springs on the mound, on April 2 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.

Cabrera got a hit in 60.7% of his 112 games last year, with more than one hit in 22.3% of those contests.

He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.

In 31 of 112 games last year (27.7%), Cabrera drove in a run, and 11 of those games (9.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He scored in 21 of 112 games last season (18.8%), including scoring more than once in 3.6% of his games (four times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 56 .306 AVG .206 .360 OBP .261 .399 SLG .240 10 XBH 5 4 HR 1 26 RBI 17 50/17 K/BB 51/14 0 SB 1 Home Away 56 GP 56 39 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (51.8%) 16 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (16.1%) 13 (23.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (14.3%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 17 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)