Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)
- Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- In 45.7% of his games last season (59 of 129), Vierling got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 129 opportunities, 3.9%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 24 of 129 games last season (18.6%), Vierling drove in a run, and seven of those games (5.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He touched home plate in 27.1% of his games last season (35 of 129), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.2%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.248
|AVG
|.244
|.327
|OBP
|.270
|.352
|SLG
|.350
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|17
|28/18
|K/BB
|42/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|67
|26 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (49.3%)
|7 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.4%)
|19 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (23.9%)
|2 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|11 (17.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (19.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Springs makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 30-year-old lefty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went three innings.
- Last season he finished with a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP over his 33 games, putting together a 9-5 record.
