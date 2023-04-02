Marvin Bagley III will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

In a 121-115 loss to the Rockets (his previous game) Bagley produced 21 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bagley's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.2 14.1 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 5.6 Assists -- 0.9 1.7 PRA 23.5 19.7 21.4 PR 22.5 18.8 19.7 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.6



Marvin Bagley III Insights vs. the Magic

Bagley is responsible for taking 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

The Pistons rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked 17th in the NBA, giving up 114.1 points per game.

The Magic are the ninth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Magic concede 25.8 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Marvin Bagley III vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2022 32 20 11 2 2 0 2 12/8/2021 19 12 6 0 2 0 1

