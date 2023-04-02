The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Toronto Maple Leafs (45-20-10), host the 13th-ranked group from the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings (33-33-9), on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have put up a 4-6-0 record after totaling 26 total goals (eight power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 27.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 35 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-240)

Maple Leafs (-240) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-2.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have earned a record of 7-9-16 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 33-33-9.

Detroit has earned 24 points (9-8-6) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

This season the Red Wings recorded just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has nine points (3-10-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals in 43 games, earning 66 points from those contests.

This season, Detroit has recorded a lone power-play goal in 29 games and picked up 33 points with a record of 14-10-5.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 19-17-5 to register 43 points.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 9th 3.4 Goals Scored 2.91 25th 7th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.29 21st 15th 31.8 Shots 28.6 27th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 30.4 9th 4th 25.1% Power Play % 21.3% 15th 13th 80.4% Penalty Kill % 79.1% 17th

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

