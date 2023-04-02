James Wiseman and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be matching up versus the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Wiseman, in his last action, had eight points and three blocks in a 121-115 loss to the Rockets.

In this piece we'll examine Wiseman's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.9 13.8 Rebounds 7.5 5.8 8.5 Assists -- 0.7 0.6 PRA 21.5 16.4 22.9 PR 20.5 15.7 22.3 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.2



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Magic

Wiseman's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.5.

On defense, the Magic have given up 114.1 points per contest, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

The Magic concede 42.2 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

The Magic allow 25.8 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

James Wiseman vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 24 8 10 0 0 1 0 11/3/2022 10 2 3 1 0 0 1

