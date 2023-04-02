The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Livers included, take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 121-115 loss versus the Rockets, Livers had 12 points.

In this piece we'll examine Livers' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Isaiah Livers Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.4 9.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 4.2 Assists -- 0.8 1.4 PRA -- 9.9 15.5 PR 12.5 9.1 14.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Isaiah Livers Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 4.0% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.4 per contest.

He's put up 3.8 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pistons rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Magic concede 114.1 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Magic are ninth in the league, giving up 42.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Magic have conceded 25.8 per game, 18th in the league.

The Magic give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

Isaiah Livers vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 22 9 2 1 3 1 0

