Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Haase -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jeffrey Springs on the hill, on April 2 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)
- Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Haase picked up a hit in 50.9% of his games last season (56 of 110), with more than one hit in 20 of those contests (18.2%).
- He hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2022 (13 of 110), including 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase drove in a run in 30 games last season out of 110 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 7.3% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
- He touched home plate in 31 of 110 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.258
|AVG
|.250
|.324
|OBP
|.290
|.478
|SLG
|.409
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|47/16
|K/BB
|50/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (50.9%)
|10 (17.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.9%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (30.2%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (20.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Springs starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 30-year-old lefty started and threw three innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Boston Red Sox.
- In his 33 appearances last season he finished with a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP, putting together a 9-5 record.
