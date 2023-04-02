Eric Haase -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jeffrey Springs on the hill, on April 2 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)

Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Haase picked up a hit in 50.9% of his games last season (56 of 110), with more than one hit in 20 of those contests (18.2%).

He hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2022 (13 of 110), including 4% of his trips to the plate.

Haase drove in a run in 30 games last season out of 110 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 7.3% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..

He touched home plate in 31 of 110 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 52 .258 AVG .250 .324 OBP .290 .478 SLG .409 18 XBH 14 8 HR 6 26 RBI 18 47/16 K/BB 50/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 53 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.9%) 10 (17.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.9%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (30.2%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)