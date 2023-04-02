The Detroit Tigers and Austin Meadows, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)

  • Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.
  • In 23 of 36 games last year (63.9%) Meadows got at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (22.2%) he picked up more than one.
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 36 games he appeared in.
  • Meadows picked up an RBI in seven of 36 games last season, with multiple RBIs in four of them.
  • He came around to score five times in 36 games (13.9%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (8.3%).

Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 12
.244 AVG .261
.347 OBP .346
.341 SLG .304
6 XBH 2
0 HR 0
8 RBI 3
12/11 K/BB 5/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 12
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Springs will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old left-hander, started and went three innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Over his 33 appearances last season he finished with a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP, putting together a 9-5 record.
