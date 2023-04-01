Yandy Diaz will lead the way for the Tampa Bay Rays (1-0) on Saturday, April 1, when they match up with Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (0-1) in an early-season matchup at Tropicana Field at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+145). A 7.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Spencer Turnbull - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays were favorites in 106 games last season and won 63 (59.4%) of those contests.

Last season, the Rays won 26 of their 36 games, or 72.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays hit 71 home runs at home last season (0.9 per game).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 in home contests.

The Tigers were victorious in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Tigers won 23 of 69 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Detroit averaged 0.7 homers per game when playing away from home last season (59 total in road outings).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 away from home.

Tigers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Austin Meadows 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

