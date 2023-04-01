Zach Eflin will aim to shut down Jonathan Schoop and company when the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers hit just 110 homers last season, which ranked last in the league.

The Tigers were 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .346 last season.

Detroit had a team batting average of .231 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.

Detroit scored 556 runs (just 3.4 per game) last season, which ranked last in MLB.

The Tigers had an on-base percentage of .287 last season, which ranked 29th in the league.

Detroit struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

The Tigers pitched to a 4.06 last season, which ranked 21st in baseball.

Detroit had a combined WHIP of 1.304 as a pitching staff, which ranked 21st in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Spencer Turnbull to the mound for his first start this season.

The 30-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Rays L 4-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Shane McClanahan 4/1/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Turnbull Zach Eflin 4/2/2023 Rays - Away Joey Wentz Jeffrey Springs 4/3/2023 Astros - Away Matthew Boyd Hunter Brown 4/4/2023 Astros - Away Matt Manning Framber Valdez 4/5/2023 Astros - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Cristian Javier 4/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale

