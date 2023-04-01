Tigers vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (1-0) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (0-1) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 1). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 4--0 victory as our model heavily favors the Rays.
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin versus the Tigers and Spencer Turnbull.
Tigers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Tigers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Tigers -1.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers were victorious in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.
- Last season, Detroit came away with a win 23 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Last season Detroit had the No. 30 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.4 runs per game (556 total runs).
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Rays
|L 4-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Shane McClanahan
|April 1
|@ Rays
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Zach Eflin
|April 2
|@ Rays
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 3
|@ Astros
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Brown
|April 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|April 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Cristian Javier
|April 6
|Red Sox
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Sale
