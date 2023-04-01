Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)
- Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Torkelson got a hit in 50 of 110 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson drove in a run in 21 games last year out of 110 (19.1%), including multiple RBIs in 5.5% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He crossed the plate in 29 of 110 games last year (26.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.3% of his games (eight times).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.157
|AVG
|.247
|.254
|OBP
|.315
|.230
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|50/19
|K/BB
|49/18
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|19 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.2%)
|14 (25.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (27.3%)
|3 (5.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.1%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (23.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Eflin starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
- In his 20 appearances last season he compiled a 3-5 record, had a 4.04 ERA, and a 1.123 WHIP.
