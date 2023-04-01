Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)
- Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
- In 72.0% of his games last season (67 of 93), Greene got a base hit, and in 26 of those games (28.0%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 5.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 93), including 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.0% of his games a year ago (27 of 93), Greene drove home a run. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.
- In 37 of 93 games last season (39.8%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he scored more than once.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.260
|AVG
|.248
|.338
|OBP
|.306
|.387
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|26
|52/19
|K/BB
|68/17
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (69.4%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (28.6%)
|15 (34.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (44.9%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.1%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (30.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Eflin makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
- In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 3-5 record, had a 4.04 ERA, and a 1.123 WHIP.
