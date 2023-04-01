The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.

In 72.0% of his games last season (67 of 93), Greene got a base hit, and in 26 of those games (28.0%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 5.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 93), including 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.0% of his games a year ago (27 of 93), Greene drove home a run. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.

In 37 of 93 games last season (39.8%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he scored more than once.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 49 .260 AVG .248 .338 OBP .306 .387 SLG .342 13 XBH 14 3 HR 2 16 RBI 26 52/19 K/BB 68/17 0 SB 1 Home Away 44 GP 49 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (69.4%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (28.6%) 15 (34.1%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (44.9%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (30.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)