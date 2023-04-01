The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)

  • Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • A year ago, Maton picked up at least one hit in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including two or more hits twice.
  • He hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games last year (five of 36), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maton picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games last year (nine of 36), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (13.9%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed home in 12 of 36 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.306 AVG .194
.400 OBP .275
.722 SLG .306
6 XBH 2
4 HR 1
15 RBI 2
13/6 K/BB 16/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 19
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (36.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • Eflin will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 28-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP over his 20 games, compiling a 3-5 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.