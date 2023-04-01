The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.

In 60.7% of his games last season (68 of 112), Cabrera got a base hit, and in 25 of those games (22.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera drove in a run in 31 games last season out 112 (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 21 of 112 games last season (18.8%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 56 .306 AVG .206 .360 OBP .261 .399 SLG .240 10 XBH 5 4 HR 1 26 RBI 17 50/17 K/BB 51/14 0 SB 1 Home Away 56 GP 56 39 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (51.8%) 16 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (16.1%) 13 (23.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (14.3%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 17 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)