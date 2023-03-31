South Carolina vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored South Carolina squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.
Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Monday 86-75 over Maryland.
South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks defeated the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Gamecocks have 17 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes captured their signature win of the season on February 26, when they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-85.
- The Hawkeyes have 13 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks average 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per outing (third in college basketball). They have a +1061 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game.
- South Carolina is averaging 80 points per game this year in conference games, which is 0.5 fewer points per game than its season average (80.5).
- The Gamecocks are putting up 84.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
- South Carolina is surrendering 46.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (54.2).
- The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 75 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.5 points fewer than the 80.5 they've scored this season.
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game, with a +602 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.6 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 70.9 per contest (318th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Iowa is scoring more points (89.2 per game) than it is overall (87.6) in 2022-23.
- The Hawkeyes are scoring more points at home (89.4 per game) than on the road (85.9).
- In 2022-23 Iowa is conceding 13.5 fewer points per game at home (65) than away (78.5).
- The Hawkeyes are scoring 85 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 2.6 fewer points than their average for the season (87.6).
