The Detroit Pistons (16-60) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (18-59) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Rockets have also lost seven games in a row.

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET

SportsNet SW and BSDET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Pistons vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 116 - Pistons 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 6.5)

Pistons (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Pistons' .434 ATS win percentage (33-42-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Rockets' .390 mark (30-43-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Houston and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 49.4% of the time this season (38 out of 77). That's more often than Detroit and its opponents have (37 out of 76).

The Rockets have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-2) this season, better than the .194 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (14-58).

Pistons Performance Insights

Detroit is the third-worst team in the league in points scored (110.7 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (118.6).

The Pistons are fourth-worst in the league in assists (23 per game) in 2022-23.

The Pistons are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Detroit attempts 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.2% of Detroit's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.8% are 3-pointers.

