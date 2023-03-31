The Houston Rockets (18-59) square off against the Detroit Pistons (16-60) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Toyota Center. Alperen Sengun of the Rockets and Jaden Ivey of the Pistons are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Pistons' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pistons lost to the Thunder on Wednesday, 107-106. Ivey scored a team-high 24 points (and added nine assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 24 2 9 0 0 5 James Wiseman 14 11 0 0 0 0 Eugene Omoruyi 14 5 2 0 0 3

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons get 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Ivey.

Killian Hayes tops the Pistons in assists (6.1 per game), and averages 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is putting up a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.9 points and 1.2 assists, making 64.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons get 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Marvin Bagley III.

Cory Joseph is posting 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Killian Hayes 12.3 3.5 7.7 1.7 0.3 0.5 James Wiseman 14.6 9.4 0.5 0.2 0.7 0.2 Jalen Duren 9.9 7.4 1.7 0.6 0.8 0.0 Jaden Ivey 13.4 2.6 4.7 0.1 0.2 1.8 Cory Joseph 12.1 2.0 3.3 0.7 0.1 2.2

