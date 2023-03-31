Pistons vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - March 31
The Detroit Pistons (16-60) have six players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets (18-59) on Friday, March 31 at Toyota Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.
The Pistons head into this matchup on the heels of a 107-106 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. Jaden Ivey scored 24 points in the Pistons' loss, leading the team.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Achilles
|21.6
|3.8
|2.6
|Rodney McGruder
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|5.7
|2.3
|0.9
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.3
|3.5
|1
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|12.8
|3.1
|2.2
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|11.3
|8
|1.4
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Kenyon Martin Jr.: Questionable (Hip), Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)
Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons' 110.7 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 118.9 the Rockets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 118.9 points, Detroit is 9-5.
- In their past 10 games, the Pistons are putting up 105.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 110.7.
- Detroit connects on 11.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.9%.
- The Pistons rank 28th in the league averaging 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 27th, allowing 115.9 points per 100 possessions.
Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Rockets
|-6.5
|228
