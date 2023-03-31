Killian Hayes and the Detroit Pistons face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, a 107-106 loss to the Thunder, Hayes put up 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Hayes, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.9 12.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.5 Assists 6.5 6.1 7.7 PRA 23.5 18.8 23.5 PR 16.5 12.7 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.5



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Rockets

Hayes has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 11.2% and 9.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hayes is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Hayes' opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.5.

The Rockets are the 28th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 118.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets have given up 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the NBA.

The Rockets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.1 assists per game.

Allowing 14.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the worst team in the NBA.

Killian Hayes vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 21 8 0 7 1 0 1

