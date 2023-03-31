Red Wings vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
The Winnipeg Jets (41-31-3), coming off a 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks, host the Detroit Red Wings (33-32-9) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, March 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX. The Red Wings knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in their most recent game.
The Red Wings are 4-6-0 in the past 10 games, scoring 26 total goals (eight power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 26.7%). They have conceded 32 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Friday's game.
Red Wings vs. Jets Predictions for Friday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Jets 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-255)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-1.3)
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have a record of 33-32-9 this season and are 7-9-16 in overtime games.
- In the 23 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 24 points.
- This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.
- Detroit has earned nine points (3-9-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Red Wings have earned 66 points in their 43 games with at least three goals scored.
- Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in 28 games this season and has registered 33 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 14-13-4 (32 points).
- The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 43 points in those games.
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|23rd
|2.93
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|24th
|10th
|2.81
|Goals Allowed
|3.26
|20th
|20th
|30.5
|Shots
|28.6
|27th
|10th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|9th
|22nd
|19.4%
|Power Play %
|20.9%
|18th
|5th
|82.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.9%
|17th
Red Wings vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
