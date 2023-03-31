The Detroit Pistons, Jalen Duren included, match up versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 107-106 loss to the Thunder (his most recent action) Duren produced 10 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Duren's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 10.1 Rebounds 7.5 8.7 8.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.7 PRA -- 18.8 20 PR 16.5 17.6 18.3



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Rockets

Duren is responsible for taking 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.8 per game.

Duren's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.5.

The Rockets are the 28th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 118.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Rockets are third in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.1 assists per game, the Rockets are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Jalen Duren vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 24 9 5 0 0 1 2

