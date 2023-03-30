Opening Day between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers will take place on Thursday, March 30 at Tropicana Field, with Shane McClanahan taking the ball for the Rays and Eduardo Rodriguez toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +185 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 6.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers and Rays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+185), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Javier Báez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays won 63, or 59.4%, of the 106 games they played as favorites last season.

The Rays had a record of 5-3 when they were favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rays averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

Tampa Bay had a .387 slugging percentage and averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.

Last year, the Tigers won eight of 26 games when listed as at least +185 on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 homers away from home last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 on the road.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.