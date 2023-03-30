The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9), visit the 13th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9), on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-215) Red Wings (+185) 6

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been listed as an underdog 53 times this season, and won 22, or 41.5%, of those games.

Detroit has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 35.1% chance to win.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 44 of 73 games this season.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 237 (17th) Goals 213 (24th) 189 (2nd) Goals Allowed 239 (19th) 47 (18th) Power Play Goals 52 (13th) 37 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (17th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total five times.

The Red Wings total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9.

The Red Wings have the NHL's 24th-ranked scoring offense (213 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Red Wings have allowed 239 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 19th.

Their -26 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

