Two squads at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Carolina Hurricanes (second in the Eastern Conference at 47-17-9) and the Detroit Red Wings (13th in the Eastern Conference at 32-32-9), square off on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 4-6-0. They have put up 27 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 33. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (26.7% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-215)

Hurricanes (-215) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-0.6)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 7-9-16 record in overtime contests this season and a 32-32-9 overall record.

Detroit has earned 22 points (8-8-6) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

This season the Red Wings scored only one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-9-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Red Wings have earned 64 points in their 42 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Detroit has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 27 games and picked up 31 points with a record of 13-9-5.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 18-16-5 to record 41 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 15th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.92 24th 2nd 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.27 20th 3rd 34.8 Shots 28.7 27th 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 30.4 9th 19th 20.7% Power Play % 20.8% 18th 2nd 83.8% Penalty Kill % 78.6% 17th

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

