Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-59) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a 10-game road slide when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.
Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Pistons vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 123 - Pistons 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 11.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (231.5)
- The Thunder's .592 ATS win percentage (45-30-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .427 mark (32-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 53.9% of the time this season (41 out of 76), which is more often than Detroit's games have (37 out of 75).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 14-11, while the Pistons are 14-57 as moneyline underdogs.
Pistons Performance Insights
- Detroit is the third-worst squad in the league in points scored (110.7 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (118.7).
- This season the Pistons are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.9 per game.
- With 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.9% from downtown, the Pistons are 19th and 23rd in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Detroit takes 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 28.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 62.8% of its shots, with 71.4% of its makes coming from there.
