The Detroit Pistons (16-59) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a 10-game road slide when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Pistons vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 123 - Pistons 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 11.5)

Thunder (- 11.5) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



The Thunder's .592 ATS win percentage (45-30-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .427 mark (32-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 53.9% of the time this season (41 out of 76), which is more often than Detroit's games have (37 out of 75).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 14-11, while the Pistons are 14-57 as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

Detroit is the third-worst squad in the league in points scored (110.7 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (118.7).

This season the Pistons are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.9 per game.

With 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.9% from downtown, the Pistons are 19th and 23rd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Detroit takes 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 28.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 62.8% of its shots, with 71.4% of its makes coming from there.

