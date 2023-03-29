Jaden Ivey, Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - March 29
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Killian Hayes are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) and the Detroit Pistons (16-59) face off at Paycom Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Pistons' Last Game
The Pistons dropped their previous game to the Bucks, 126-117, on Monday. Ivey starred with 32 points, plus eight boards and eight assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaden Ivey
|32
|8
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Jalen Duren
|18
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Marvin Bagley III
|16
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
Pistons Players to Watch
- Ivey gets the Pistons 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Hayes is the Pistons' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he produces 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.
- Jalen Duren is averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.9 points and 1.2 assists, making 63.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Marvin Bagley III is putting up 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 53.7% of his shots from the floor.
- The Pistons get 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Cory Joseph.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|James Wiseman
|15.3
|8.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.9
|0.2
|Killian Hayes
|11.2
|2.9
|7.2
|1.7
|0.3
|0.4
|Jaden Ivey
|13.6
|2.9
|5
|0.2
|0.2
|1.6
|Jalen Duren
|8.9
|6.8
|1.7
|0.6
|0.7
|0
|Cory Joseph
|11.9
|2.1
|3.4
|0.8
|0.1
|2
